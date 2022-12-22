MDHHS calls for participants for PFAS testing

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is still recruiting for the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA) to learn about residents’ exposure to environmental chemicals.

The MDHHS is still trying to learn more about Oscoda-area residents’ exposure to chemicals, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The government has been working in the Oscoda area for several years in response to PFAS contamination associated with Air Force activities at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, MDHHS said. MDHHS has investigated residents’ drinking water and has provided PFAS reducing water filters to affected residents. The department said it has also provided health education materials that address PFAS exposure for both residents and local physicians.

The OAEA is part of the ongoing work in response to PFAS contamination. This assessment is being conducted in association with the biomonitoring surveillance program, Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring project (MiChEM), MDHHS said.

MDHHS is seeking participants ages 12 and older who live in either Oscoda or AuSable Township. Participants will be asked to answer survey questions and attend a 30-minute appointment where blood and urine samples will be collected.

Adult participants will receive blood and urine testing for 197 chemicals including 45 PFAS, while adolescent participants 12 to 17-years-old will receive blood testing for 45 PFAS, MDHHS said.

Participants will receive their personal lab results and information on how to reduce chemical exposures.

Eligible residents are encouraged to call 844-464-7327 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to enroll.

