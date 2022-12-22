Piece of the Mackinaw Bridge placed at the South Pole

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Indiana has taken a piece of the Mackinaw Bridge to the South Pole where it will now permanently reside.

Brendan Fisher, 51 of South Bend, Indiana, recently began a 13-month assignment as a heavy equipment mechanic for the United States Antarctic Program (USAP). He brought along a sign that he had made from a piece of original deck grating from the Mackinaw Bridge that he had bought in auction in Nov. 2020, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said.

Because the sign would otherwise be buried in the snow, Fisher received permission to place it on permanent display at the USAP facility, 9,394 miles away from the bridge’s home in Michigan.

Fisher has always felt a connection to civil engineering marvels like the bridge, MDOT said. Fisher’s father was a civil engineer who contributed heavily to the engineering projects in South Bend, and the Mighty Mac is his father’s favorite bridge.

Fisher is quite the traveler, visiting numerous places for work as a heavy haul truck driver and during his six years in the US Marine Corps. Fisher also enjoys going on adventures for his own pleasure.

While in the middle of his Great Loop trip, Fisher was referred to the USAP and began working at the South Pole.

Despite the frigid temperatures, Fisher said “Any northerner can work just fine here. Plenty of snow and just a little bit colder.”

When he’s done in Antarctica, Fisher will be back to Michigan and back to Mackinaw Bridge. He has not yet participated in the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk, it is on his list.

