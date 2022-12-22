Police requesting identification of porch pirate with unique vehicle

By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is requesting help identifying a porch pirate.

A female suspect stole a package off a porch in the 100 block of S. Brown street on Dec. 21, police said.

The suspect was driving a black Chevy HRR with a silver hood and yellow flames painted on the sides.

If anyone has any information on the female’s identification, please contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.

