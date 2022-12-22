Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl.

Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said.

She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and 100 pounds. Imari also has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

You may also contact Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824, referencing case number 22-902352.

