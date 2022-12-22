Representatives available to help Flint residents apply for water bill assistance

By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents who are in need of assistance in applying for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) in person next week will have to do so on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

WRAP representatives are normally at Flint City Hall every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help residents apply for the program, but due to the holidays, the representatives will be there on Wednesday next week instead.

Residents are encouraged to apply for WRAP, a two-year program that provides assistance to eligible, low-income households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance such as minor plumbing repairs.

Residents can also enroll in WRAP online.

Residents can find more information on the WRAP program here.

