Santa visits the newest, littlest babies in Flint

Santa visited the Hurley Children's Hospital.
Santa visited the Hurley Children's Hospital.(Photo Credit: Doug Pike)
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Santa paid a visit to some of the newest babies at Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

As Santa made a special trip to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies, it was a moment of pure joy for the babies, parents, and staff.

Hurley Medical Center wanted to thank the Volunteer Corps for dressing the babies up for their special moment and Doug Pike for capturing these moments on camera.

