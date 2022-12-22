Santa visits the newest, littlest babies in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Santa paid a visit to some of the newest babies at Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

As Santa made a special trip to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies, it was a moment of pure joy for the babies, parents, and staff.

Hurley Medical Center wanted to thank the Volunteer Corps for dressing the babies up for their special moment and Doug Pike for capturing these moments on camera.

