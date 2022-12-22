Two men arrested for 2018 cold case homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested for the 2018 cold case homicide of Chong Yang.

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, were arrested late Dec. 21 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

Olson and Rodway were arraigned the morning of Dec. 22 in the 64-A District Court in Ionia with the following charges:

One count of felony murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

On Nov. 16, 2018, Yang was hunting in the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township. When Yang didn’t return home, his family looked for him and found his car in the parking lot of the park. They followed two sets of footprints which led them to the victim’s body, officials said.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray recovered near the scene led police to Olson and Rodway.

Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges the defendants killed Yang while hunting and then stole his headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

“Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it,” Nessel said.

Both defendants are being held without bond.

Olson and Rodway are scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, and a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12.

