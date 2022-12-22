Winter storm arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow, strong winds, and cold

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been talking about it for several days, now the arrival is finally here.

A strong winter storm is expected to pass through Mid-Michigan the next few days, with lingering issues expected through the weekend, even as some areas see the snow come to an end. While snow accumulation is expected, we’ve tried to emphasize that our main concern with this storm is the blowing and drifting potential, which will reduce visibility and make it tough to keep roads clear.

Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Storm Details: Tonight - Saturday

Snow has already begun in parts of the area as of 5 PM, and will only become more widespread as the evening goes along. Some areas, especially those farther to the east who saw temperatures in the middle to upper 30s today, will start as rain or a rain & snow mix before transitioning to all snow during the overnight. We should see this transition be completed before daybreak on Friday.

To track precipitation through the evening, head to our Interactive Radar page!

Snow will be widespread on Friday morning. (WNEM)

Snowfall rates during late Thursday evening may approach 1″ per hour at times, before slowing down into the day on Friday. Despite the slower snowfall rates, just the persistence of the snow through the day on Friday will continue to grind out snowfall accumulations.

Snow should still be ongoing Friday afternoon, though some occasional breaks in the snow are possible. (WNEM)

In addition to the slower snowfall rates, some of our data has been pointing to some breakup in the snow at times through the day Friday. This, combined with strong winds that will have a tendency to fracture snowflake size, have been considered with our snowfall map below. Some of these numbers are probably lower than some of the numbers you’ve seen floating around this week. We are generally expecting 3-7″ of snow, with some higher areas of 5-10″+ in Huron County and some of our northwest areas.

Also, these accumulations only focus on the time through 7 AM Saturday. Additional accumulations are expected on Saturday, but will be a more localized issue as the snowfall will be more scattered.

Here is our take on snowfall accumulations. (WNEM)

The snowfall amounts may not seem all that significant by Michigan standards, but we want to continue highlighting the blowing and drifting potential. This could make even a few inches of snow hazardous.

Winds gusts will be peaking up through Friday morning, with gusts peaking primarily from Friday afternoon through very early Saturday morning. The strongest gusts are expected to fall between 45-55 miles per hour. Even as gusts drop into Saturday, we still expect strong winds to contribute to blowing and drifting snow.

An outlook on wind gusts through the day Friday. (WNEM)

These winds will be coming from a westerly direction, which will make north and south roads especially vulnerable to this hazard. Visibility could frequently be reduced to less than 1/2 mile.

Falling temperatures and cold wind chills will move in as we work ourselves into Friday, with a flash-freeze possible on untreated roads as we settle into the teens and 20s by 7 AM. Wind chills will run even colder between 0 to -15 at times from Friday through the weekend.

Cold wind chills below 0 at times on Friday and through the weekend. (WNEM)

Power outages are possible with the strong winds, and have a plan if you do lose power. The winds could make recovery time last even longer.

We will get through this storm, as we always do, but smart and safe decisions are key. If you get stuck or in an accident, it’s incredibly important that you’re dressed for the weather. First responders may have a tougher time getting to you and will also be more busy than usual.

We’ll keep you updated through the weekend with any necessary information!

