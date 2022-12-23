Expert shares frostbite protection, prevention tips

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As negative wind chills sweep across mid-Michigan, medical professionals advise residents to protect themselves from frostbite.

Emergency medicine physician Kathleen Cowling from Covenant HealthCare said you can get frostbite in as little as 10 minutes without proper winter attire when wind chills are this low. Frostbite can lead to serious consequences.

“You can lose the tips of your fingers, and ears are very vulnerable as well,” Cowling said.

Having seen her fair share of frostbite cases, Cowling said it isn’t something to take lightly.

“It’s like treating a burn. The tissue actually is destroyed and so you end up having to put on wound dressings like we do with burn victims, and so that can actually result in tissue loss,” Cowling said.

Cowling said it is important to protect exposed skin, especially on days with below-zero wind chills.

Cowling explained what symptoms to look for when it comes to frostbite.

“If you’re starting to get that really pryingly feeling, and it’s cold, and then you start losing sensation, that’s a bad sign,” Cowling said.

If you being to experience these symptoms, Cowling said that is when it’s time to get inside.

“Warm water, not hot water. And like I said, once you start that re-warming process, don’t go back out and get re-exposed again. You want to make sure that you stay warm then,” Cowling said.

According to Cowling, taking the proper precautions can greatly reduce the chance of frostbite.

“Keeping a hat on because you lose most of your heat out of the top of your head. And wearing gloves, and making sure that you’re taking breaks, you’re not outside for a really long period of time without protection,” Cowling said.

Cowling said if you think have frostbite, seek help from a medical professional right away.

