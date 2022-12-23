Health experts share snow shoveling safety tips

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm has many people heading out to shovel or snow blow their driveway or nearby sidewalk and while it may seem like a routine task, medical professionals say it could be dangerous for those with underlying health issues.

Kathleen Cowling is an emergency medicine physician at Covenant Healthcare. She said there are hidden dangers that come with moving snow.

Staff at Covenant see more heart attacks because of people shoveling during the first large, heavy snow, Cowling said.

“Anytime you’re suddenly doing an activity that you don’t routinely do, you could be putting yourself at risk if you’re starting to develop heart problems,” she said. “If you’re getting short of breath with exertion, that’s a warning sign that it could be your heart.”

Cowling said you could also hurt your back if you don’t lift the snow properly.

“Make sure that when you’re lifting, you’re lifting appropriately and not lifting with your back but lifting with your knees, taking small bites of snow,” she advised.

One of the features of the winter storm hitting mid-Michigan is the high winds, those gusts have created a lot of snow drifts adding to the difficulty of clearing away snow.

“Part of it is you may not necessarily know where the bottom is, especially if you are catching curbs or catching parts of the driveway. So the biggest thing I can just tell people is to just take it slow,” Cowling said.

She also said if something feels off, don’t hesitate to get help.

“We’re here. If somebody is having chest pain, shortness of breath, we’d rather see you and make sure you’re safe if you’re having those symptoms, rather than have you sit at home and end up having a problem,” she said.

Cowling also wanted to remind everyone to remember their pets. She said if you use salt on your driveway, make sure it is safe for your four-legged friends.

