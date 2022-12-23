Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County.

Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.

Lahar is also wanted for a bench warrant out of the 82nd District Court for failing to appear for a pre-trial and bond violation hearing on a charge of second-offense domestic violence, officials said.

Anyone with information on Lahar’s whereabouts is asked to private message the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or call the office at 989-275-5101.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.