Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County.
Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
Lahar is also wanted for a bench warrant out of the 82nd District Court for failing to appear for a pre-trial and bond violation hearing on a charge of second-offense domestic violence, officials said.
Anyone with information on Lahar’s whereabouts is asked to private message the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or call the office at 989-275-5101.
