MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75.

Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said.

High-profile vehicles are very susceptible to crashes due to icy roads and high winds.

Road crews will continue to clear snow throughout the day, but a number of tractor-trailer crashes are resulting in full closures of roads, MSP said.

To keep motorists and first responders safe as the crashes are addressed, MSP said everyone should stay home unless it is absolutely necessary until conditions improve.

For current road conditions, follow MDOT’s MiDrive website.

