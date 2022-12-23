Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting

By Hannah Mose
Dec. 23, 2022
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning.

Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Responding officers located a 36-year-old man on the floor of a common breezeway in the building. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound. He was given medical treatment on scene and transported to a local hospital. The man was last listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers located another man on scene who was taken into custody for questioning and later lodged, police said.

This case is still under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.

