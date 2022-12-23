Scattered snow continues into the weekend, winds remain strong

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re well underway with our winter storm passing through the area, and that will keep chugging along through the weekend, not just with snow.

Wind and cold temperatures have been just as big of a story as the snow, and gusts will remain strong right through Saturday. If that all weren’t enough, blowing and drifting have been causing issues out on the roads. If you must travel tonight or Saturday, please make sure you’re able to handle a slide-off, accident, or anything like that with proper apparel and tools. It may seem overdramatic, but these temperatures can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow will continue at times this evening, with blowing and drifting likely remaining an issue tonight as winds are frequently gusting above 35 miles per hour. Underneath any snow on the roads, many areas have a layer of ice and as you’d expect, we’ve seen several accidents through the day.

Accumulations through this evening with the lighter snow should remain generally under 1″ for the TV5 viewing area. If any areas go above that mark, it would be more of an exception rather than the rule.

Wind chills are near and below 0 right through Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures are much colder tonight with single digits and low teens early this evening. We’ll see these temperatures remain steady or even rise a bit into Saturday morning. Wind chills will remain near 0 to -15 through this evening, with sustained winds around 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Christmas Eve

Scattered snow is expected on Saturday. (WNEM)

Scattered lake-effect snow is expected to continue on Saturday for Christmas Eve. With scattered showers, snow won’t be a constant thing in your town on Saturday, but you should know that visibility issues are still possible from those snow showers, in addition to the continued blowing and drifting.

Wind gusts will remain strong from the west, with gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour possible before dropping off even more into Saturday night. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the middle teens to near 20.

Highs are expected to be cooler on Saturday. (WNEM)

Snow showers should slow down into Christmas Eve night, so we’ll at least get a break from the snow just as Santa is making his rounds. Overnight lows will be chilly for him, with temperatures falling into the single digits and low teens.

It won't be as strong as Friday, but gusty winds remain on Saturday. (WNEM)

Accumulations should be minor for most of the TV5 viewing area on Saturday, though a few spots like the Thumb may have some towns pick up over an inch if snow showers become persistent enough.

Christmas Day

While snow is still possible on Christmas Day, we think accumulations from any snow showers by then should be pretty minimal. High temperatures will remain cold in the teens and low 20s.

High temperatures in the lower 20s are expected Sunday. (WNEM)

Blowing and drifting should ease a bit on Christmas Day as gusts will drop down to 20 to 30 miles per hour. Those gusts are still noteworthy, but definitely lighter compared to where we have been on Friday and Saturday.

Christmas night should remain very quiet, with things continuing to dry out and lows falling into the single digits and low teens again.

