Snow, cold and wind today. Dangerous travel conditions today and tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hazardous weather conditions remain in place this morning with snow moving through Mid-Michigan. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and upper single digits as winds have increased to 30-40 mph. Expect snow to continue off and on throughout the rest of the morning, afternoon and into the evening. Heading into tomorrow we should see snow showers begin moving off of Lake Michigan, travelling into Mid-Michigan. Road crew have done a great job clearing roads today, but continued snow and gusty winds have made keeping roads clear difficult in recent hours. Travel is not advised today.

Wind chills this morning, afternoon and evening should hold between -5 and -15 degrees as winds continue to increase through the day. Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected. These wind will further lead to a power outage risk and low visibilities in areas of falling snow.

Below is your wind chill and wind gust hourly forecasts.

TV5 First Alert Weather (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather (WNEM)

Snow will continue off and on for us today. Any areas with falling snow may experience slick roads and blizzard conditions. Snow gradually slows down into this evening and overnight. Below is a look at the hour by hour forecast. Icy and snowy roads are expected to continue through the afternoon, evening and overnight and cold temperatures and strong wind continue to make it difficult to treat roadways.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast.

TV5 First Alert Weather (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.