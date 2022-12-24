MSP trooper suffers minor injuries after vehicle is struck, road conditions still deteriorating

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck Friday night as strong winds and ice made road conditions treacherous for motorists and first responders alike.

Lt. Kim Vetter, Michigan State Police public information officer for the third district, said the trooper’s vehicle was hit while he was seated inside, responding to a crash near northbound I-75 at Hess Road.

Vetter said the driver of a pickup truck lost control and T-boned the MSP squad car.

“We encourage people to slow down, and when they see emergency vehicles, slow down 10 miles an hour more than they think they need to, move over and give them a lot of space to work,” Vetter said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay. Another MSP trooper’s vehicle was hit around 6 a.m. Friday on I-75. That trooper was not injured.

Vetter also confirmed northbound I-75 was closed from Clio to the Zilwaukee Bridge due to multiple crashes Friday night.

“High winds and icy conditions are causing a lot of problems with traffic, especially on freeways, but also all roadways in our area,” Vetter said.

She noted that road commissions have had no luck with salting the roads because the wind blows the salt off.

“There have been several minor injury crashes throughout the day, especially on I-75. As far as I’m aware, we have not had any fatalities today,” Vetter said.

Vetter said troopers are primarily reporting a lot of slide off crashes because people just can’t stop on the ice.

“With the road conditions continuing to deteriorate overnight we encourage people to evaluate their travel plans and if they don’t have to travel please stay home.”

While first responders are doing their best, it may take a while for them to get to you in an emergency.

“We have called in extra troopers to help handle all of these incidents,” Vetter said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.