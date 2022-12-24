Police investigate deadly shooting

By Rebecca Sweeney and George Castle
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp.

Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified as Flint resident, Mikwannza Harris. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that night, a 27-year-old Flint resident arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Flint Twp. Police Department. The 27-year-old remains in stable condition.

Investigators say they believe there was an altercation in the parking lot between these two individuals resulting in gunfire being exchanged.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Minto at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

