Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm.

“The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.

He tells TV5 how he’s glad to be back on the road after Friday’s storm.

“I am delivering here in Saginaw. I’m on my way to Indiana and as soon as I got on the road, I couldn’t even make it 10 miles. I had to get right back off and shut down. It was just too dangerous. Couldn’t risk it,” Jackson said.

As he travels slowly Saturday, he is asking drivers for courtesy especially now that his trailer is empty.

“Empty is dangerous. There is no weight in the trailer, so the wind can actually push the trailer either way it wants to,” Jackson said.

MDOT is reminding drivers that conditions remain dangerous with drifting snow, whipping winds and ice. Motorists hope to avoid accidents such as the ones seen Friday including one that injured a Michigan State Trooper.

Michigan State Police continue to request that residents stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to help take the load off of emergency responders and those who have to be on the roads.

Some drivers headed to the airports, bus and train stations, attempt to go with the flow through cancellations and delays.

“We are going to get my daughter down at Metro. We live in Hale toward Tawas. Got up early and going slow,” said driver Don Knickerbocker on his way down to Detroit. “So far, so good. Not a lot of traffic. Not a lot of cars.”

As for Jackson, he’s asking for patience with truck drivers as he hopes to make it home for Christmas.

“If you are behind me, please stay a good amount of distance behind me. In case we do come up on something and we have to stop,” said Jackson.

MDOT says its crew will work through Christmas Eve until Christmas morning to finish clearing the roads for drivers.

