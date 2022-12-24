Tow company busy after winter storm sweeps across mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As police departments across mid-Michigan responded to weather related crashes... tow truck drivers were also called in to help.

Bill Giorgis of Mike’s Wrecking has been busy answering calls all day because of the storm that has swept across mid-Michigan.

“We’re probably in the 80 to 100 range right now,” said Giorgis. “Most of them have been either accidents or winch outs. We’ve had quite a few accidents on I-75, 675. A lot of people slide off into the ditch, and some just stuck in the city just in the plow mounds.”

Michigan State Police have reported there have been crashes up and down I- 75 across several counties causing some road and lane closures. Giorgis says a little crust of ice on the road with a layer of snow on top is making the roads really slippery which is causing many problems. He says because of the holiday weekend it is not as busy as it could have been but warns that people should stay off the roads.

“The biggest thing right now that we’re battling is the wind and drifting and you know, white outs and snow and stuff like that. It just makes it very unsafe. And a lot of people you know, are driving in the snow drifts because you just can’t see him.” said Giorgis.

MSP is asking all high-profile vehicles to stay off of the freeways. Giorgis advises that if you have to go out on the roads to make sure to turn on your headlights, fasten your seatbelts, and make sure you have warm clothes in the car.

He said, “if it’s an emergency and you’ve got to get out or something very important. You got to get out, yeah, venture out but just be mindful of what roads and you know which way the winds are blowing and where, where the snow is going to drift.”

Law enforcement is reminding everyone that due to the storm they are busy, and it will take first responders a little longer than usual to respond to your calls.

