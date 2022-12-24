Windy and bitterly cold today, a few snow showers possible.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures remain cold this morning and will stay that way into the afternoon with highs only into the low-mid teens expected. Winds also will stay gusty today with gusts on the order of 30-40 mph expected. These winds and temperatures combined will result in wind chills near and below zero all day long. Winds will also cause issues for additional drifting snow across Mid-Michigan, further leading to slick roads.

Roads are also icy, so even if roads appear clear, there is likely still a sheet of ice on the roads. Take it slow and plan on lots of extra travel time today if you must travel. A few snow showers seem possible for a few areas of Mid-Michigan today, focusing on the tip of the thumb and our northwestern areas. A few showers in the Tri-Cities will be possible as well.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

