Flurries possible overnight and Monday. Big warm up to end 2022.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Merry Christmas everyone. A few flurries will be possible for most this evening and into the overnight hours, but not impacts are expected from these. Some steadier but scattered snow showers remain possible down near Flint with only light accumulations expected. Overnight our temperatures will fall back into the low teens but thankfully winds continue to calm down some so bitter cold wind chills are not a concern tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures start in the low-mid teens and march back into the low 20s by the afternoon. A few flurries may be possible for a few folks into tomorrow as well but no issues are expected from these. Winds will stay calm all day as well.

Wind chills may have been 20 below zero on Friday but we have temperatures headed back into the 40s and possibly touching 50 degrees in less than a week’s time!

