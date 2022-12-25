Officials: Several residents without water due to main break

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line.

The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute.

Officials said the railroad tracks need to be moved in order for repairs to be made, and that the Great Lakes Railroad has been contacted for help.

The city said that the railroad does not believe that they can send a crew until Monday.

Officials said that public works crews are currently doing everything they can to make sure that repairs are done as soon as possible.

