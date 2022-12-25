Police ask for help to locate missing, endangered man

DECKERVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police and the Deckerville Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 87-year-old man.

Marvin Dean Krtizman was last seen on Brush Street on Thursday, December 22.

Investigators said he is 5′10″, and weighs around 180 lbs. Kritzman has gray hair that is balding, hazel eyes and is wearing a tan coat. he also has a scar on his nose and chin.

Police said he could be driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse four door vehicle that is dark blue with a Michigan handicap license plate.

Investigators said he has no medication with him or cell phone, and that Krtizman has several medical conditions that require medicine.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his location is encouraged to call 911 or 810-648-2024.

