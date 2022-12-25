Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash

Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as...
Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick.(Grand Blanc Township Police)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.

Police said no one was injured.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

