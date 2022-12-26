4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County.

The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves.

A Detroit non-profit, Bark Nation, contacted the humane society and asked for help because they had no space to take the pups themselves and knew the dogs would die if left in the elements.

The Humane Society said the dogs will receive medical attention and will be spayed or neutered. The shelter said two of the dogs are heartworm positive and will require extensive treatment.

If you'd like to help save more animals, follow this link.

