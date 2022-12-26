Crews still cleaning up the mess left by the winter storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right now state and county crews are still working to remove all the snow on the roads after strong winds blew the snow around, covering several streets and highways over the holiday weekend.

While many highways are clear, some back roads are still seeing large drifts of snow. Jocelyn Garza, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) communications representative, shared some insight into the cleanup.

“The storm that we saw was completely unfortunate from the standpoint that it was such a mix of aggressive weather,” Garza said.

Ice and snow have made driving in mid-Michigan tricky and while MDOT has been steadily working to make the roads safe, the weather has made that job a little difficult.

“We did hit a point where we had to actually stop salting roads because salt was no longer effective.” Garza explained, “Salt becomes less effective the lower the temperature goes”

MDOT said salt needs to sit on the roadway in order for it to be effective and with the high wind gusts, the salt was not staying in place long enough to break the ice from the ground.

In some areas, crews used a pretreatment of a saltwater solution ahead of the storm to make sure snow and ice melted upon hitting the ground.

“Based on the amount of ice that we saw, it was going to be pretty challenging to keep our roads completely clear,” Garza said.

While MDOT is working to clear main roads, many residents wonder what is going on with county and residential roads.

Several neighborhoods and back roads have yet to see a snowplow or salt truck roll through to clear the path for vehicles.

Garza said that job is left up to the county and local road commissions.

“Our crews and the local road agencies and the DPW set clear roads for us and have all been really vigilant for this entire holiday weekend to try and make sure that roads were as safe as possible,” she said.

Garza continued, “If everybody can just pack some extra patience that would be really appreciated. I know our road crews would appreciate it as well.”

Warmer temperatures are expected later this week, so clearing the road of ice and snow will be a little easier.

With the warm-up comes the likelihood of potholes. MDOT said their crews are preparing for pothole season and will be ready to hit the roads to fill them.

Garza also said MDOT is not responsible for the cleanup of back roads and it’s up to counties and local crews to get it done.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.