Some slick roads remain Monday, large pattern flip to end the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!

Today

Light snow has been moving through our southern row of counties and we’ve had lake-effect occasionally reaching into the Houghton Lake area too. Today does hold small chances for light snow moving through, that chance will more-or-less be equal across the entire area through the daylight hours today. With that said, no major roadway impacts or heavy snow are expected, but this will continue to accumulate to any roads that are already icy or have slush covering them.

High temperatures today reach up to around 22 degrees for almost our entire area. The wind will also be much lighter, only 5 to 10 mph! That direction will be southwesterly. This will keep wind chills in the single digits this morning, then teens at-best this afternoon. Although not very windy, today will just be brisk overall.

Tonight

Cloud coverage remains tonight with a stray flurry or two possible, but conditions will generally be quiet and cold. Leftover slick spots will also be possible again on Tuesday morning. Wind chills fall back into the single digits with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph with lows around 12 degrees. Bundle up Tuesday morning!

Tuesday

A few flurries are also possible Tuesday, but the majority of the daytime is dry. Cloud coverage will still remain stubborn, but the southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will boost temperatures up to around 27 degrees in the afternoon. Wind chills will remain in the teens with that wind factored in.

One thing we’ll keep an eye on for Tuesday evening and night is the potential for some light snow if you’re north of the Saginaw Bay. This doesn’t look to be anything too heavy or major; additionally, our forecast data has varied with how far south any snow will actually be able to reach. This will be something to watch in the forecast as it could continue more slick roads up north into Wednesday morning.

End of Week Warm-Up

Progressing through this week, a southwest wind will be constant which sets off a large warm-up by the end of the week. This is due to a large flip in our jet stream pattern, which now puts the warmer air over the eastern United States. Another low pressure system is expected to pass by for the New Year’s weekend, this should be able to drag some 40s, even 50s, into Mid-Michigan. Rain is also expected out of this, but the plus-side is that icy roads are not expected if you’ll be travelling/celebrating New Year’s! Stay tuned for more details through this week.

A look at those temperatures can be found in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

