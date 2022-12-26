Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

Smoke generic
Smoke generic(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated.

Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m.

The Mundy Township Fire Department said when the space heater overheated it created smoke, triggering alarms and the sprinklers.

The smoke did not cause any damage, firefighters said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Motorist fleeing police hits vehicle in Dearborn, 1 killed
Water main break
Water main break closes shopping mall
Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures...
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 26
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 26