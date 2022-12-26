Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated.

Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m.

The Mundy Township Fire Department said when the space heater overheated it created smoke, triggering alarms and the sprinklers.

The smoke did not cause any damage, firefighters said.

