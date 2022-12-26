Travel delays bring strangers together on Christmas

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Anna Matthews was planning on spending Christmas with her family in Detroit but instead she spent the day with two perfect strangers in her home.

“I just chose to let them come in. Stay with me. I put it on Jesus’s hands and God’s hands and I felt for them,” said Matthews.

This is all because the three of them were left stranded at the Bay City bus station on Washington Street after bus company Indian Trails canceled their trip. Matthews says she and four riders waited in the freezing cold for the bus to come.

“We were waiting and all of a sudden they got past one o’clock and we just thought the bus was late. And so um, it got to a point where we thought that maybe it wasn’t late, that there was something going on,” said Matthews.

She said after some time her sister-in-law was able to reach someone from Indian Trails.

“They told my sister-in-law in Detroit that they canceled the trip yesterday and that she don’t know why they canceled it yesterday; because the two people that are sitting with me they bought their tickets last night,” said Matthews.

We reached out to Indian Trails for comment but have not heard back. According to their website there have been service disruptions due to the weather but it is unclear if the route from Bay City to Detroit is one that was affected.

