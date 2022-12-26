Water main break closes shopping mall

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Valley Center mall officials announced on Dec. 25 that they will be closed until further notice due to a water main break.

The mall closed early on Friday due to inclement weather.

They were also closed on Christmas Day and were expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

As of Monday afternoon, there are no updates as to when the shopping mall will be back open.

