Water main break closes shopping mall

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Valley Center mall officials announced on Dec. 25 that they will be closed until further notice due to a water main break.

The mall closed early on Friday due to inclement weather.

They were also closed on Christmas Day and were expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

As of Monday afternoon, there are no updates as to when the shopping mall will be back open.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Motorist fleeing police hits vehicle in Dearborn, 1 killed
Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures...
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 26
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 26
Liver Cancer and Treatment with Dr. Hasham Gayar
Liver Cancer and Treatment with Dr. Hesham Gayar