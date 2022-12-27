Flurries this evening, cloudy and breezy Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight will be a quiet one for Mid-Michigan for us overall. We’ve had a few flurries moving through so far this evening but no issues are expected. Temperatures will fall into the mid-teens by early tomorrow morning making for a chilly start to Tuesday, but thankfully winds wont be too much impactful on our wind chills.

Tomorrow winds will increase through the day. I expect 20-30mph gusts by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into mid-upper 20s but those winds may still make it feel like the upper teens for much of the day. We will remain dry tomorrow as well.

An active storm system is set to move into the Great Lakes region once again to end this week bringing a big warm up and rain chances. 30s are expected by Wednesday, 40s by Thursday and we could be talking 50 by Friday! 40s should hold through the holiday weekend and into next week for a time as well.

