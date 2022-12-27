Honeymoon delayed: Southwest cancels mid-Michigan newlyweds’ flight

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Multiple flight cancellations and delays from Southwest Airlines prompted a pair of mid-Michigan newlyweds to drive down to Florida, hoping to catch a different flight.

The company canceled more than 60 percent of its flights Tuesday, and more are canceled for Wednesday. These cancellations have left people stranded at airports and forced them to figure out how to get where they’re going on their own.

A mid-Michigan couple planned to fly out of Detroit for their honeymoon in Jamaica but ended up driving to Florida hoping to catch a flight on a different airline.

The couple originally had planned to fly from Detroit, switch flights in Baltimore, and fly to Jamaica.

“I guess we’re pretty upset,” said newlywed Madeline Dalton.

She and her husband, Eric, intended to fly at 5 a.m. It was many hours later they learned they’d have to change their plans.

“Our flight was canceled probably around at least 7, 7:30. And we never officially were notified from them until after 12:30 this morning,” Dalton said.

Dalton said the two looked at other flights but ultimately found nothing. That’s when the couple decided four wheels was better than a pair of wings.

“We got in the car about midnight last night and have been driving since down to Orlando,” Dalton said.

This would’ve been Dalton’s first experience with Southwest, but after their trip didn’t get off the ground, she said it will be their last.

“We figured, you know, we might as well try them. They weren’t a bad priced airline. Bags are included. But at this point, no. The lack of communication has just been awful,” Dalton said.

The happy couple said they’re enjoying a scenic drive to Florida with more memories on the horizon.

“Even though we’re not in Jamaica right now, like we should be in an hour, we’re at least heading to warm weather. So that will be nice. And then tomorrow we’re excited to finally reach our destination with Jamaica thanks to other airlines that are not Southwest,” Dalton said.

Dalton said they will use Spirit Airlines to get to Jamaica and begin their honeymoon.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.