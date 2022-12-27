How to beat post-holiday bloat

(CNN) - You may not normally indulge yourself, but the holiday candy, cookies and other confections are hard to resist this time of year. It can also leave your belly a little out of sorts.

”All of these foods, for the most part, can cause inflammation in the body,” wellness coach Joey Thurman said.

If you overdid it over the holidays, you should start getting back on track now.

Start by cutting out those fatty, sugary foods.

”That might start to make you feel better and just get back on your healthy eating schedule whether you’re tracking your calories or tracking your micronutrients or just being aware of the foods you’re eating,” Thurman said.

He also suggests focusing on lean protein, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and hydration.

”Water is going to hydrate our cells and particularly I think people forget about having water electrolytes in them: sodium, potassium, magnesium, and those are very important,” Thurman said.

Movement is also important to help with that bloat, whether it is walking, stretching or traditional yoga poses.

”You’re getting your blood to your muscle tissues; that’s going to deliver nutrients to that. That’s also going to help your digestive system. It’s a prokinetic so digesting that food and helping to push that through,” he said.

Thurman says to be especially mindful of how you eat. If you slow down and enjoy each bite, you may find that you eat less.

Thurman says to also think about all the habits you may have added over the holidays that are bad and change them. Whether is is adding better sleep to your day, focusing on more fruits or vegetables or having more fiber, he says those small changes can have a big impact on your health.

