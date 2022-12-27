Midnight on Main: Ring in the New Year at Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - As we wind down the year and prepare to get suited and booted for 2023. You can dance the night away at Dow Diamond for “Midnight on Main.” The annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Jim Paetschow, president of Sound Productions, said, “it’s a great atmosphere. There’s, you know, come spread your wings and have fun. I mean it’s, let your hair down. And, you know, it’s nice, it’s warm. Lots of people.”

On New Year’s Eve, Dow Diamond Stadium will turn into a classy venue with DJs, live music, food, drinks, fireworks, and a ball drop similar to the one in Time Square. But this year there are a few new additions to the night like roaming photo booths, an expanded VIP section, and a new Speed Pass ticket option. Event organizers say they have always had a good turnout for the event.

Paetschow said, “tickets are never strong for this event, and then all of a sudden, this week, it’s like bam, we sell 1,500 of our tickets in four days. You know, it’s like we’re a little behind. We’re 100 tickets. off where we were last year at this point, which isn’t the end of the world.”

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help out the night of the party. Non-profit organizations, college and high school groups can raise money for their charities.

“Think of all the stuff that has happened with this thing that all the food, the booze, the garbage has have to be emptied. I mean the place needs to be kept clean,” said Paetschow. “I know they’re looking for some help, volunteer help. That’s a fun, fun thing for, I mean, why not go hang out without me for free for two years? That’s great, you know.”

And if you just want to watch the ball drop you have that option as well.

“We’ve had a million questions can we see the fireworks and the ball drop from outside? Yes, you can. You go to the back parking lot behind Dow Diamond, and you can watch all that happen,” said Paetschow.

The party is for adults 21 and older and starts at 8pm, on Saturday.

