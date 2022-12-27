Quiet night tonight ahead of 30s and filtered sunshine tomorrow

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight temperatures will cool into the low 20s but only for a short time before starting to warm back into the upper 20s through the late evening and into the early morning hours. Conditions should stay quiet overall outside of winds staying a little breezy for us and a few flurries possible at times. Thankfully no weather-related traffic issues are expected.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Tomorrow starts out “warm” in the upper 20s headed to above freezing by lunch time. Once we hit the afternoon we should send temperatures well into the mid-upper 30s (I can’t wait). We should stay cloudy tomorrow, technically. We will have low-level clouds clear out tomorrow giving way to high clouds only, so filtered sunshine will be possible for us.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Into Thursday cloud cover increases for us again but we will have temperatures into the mid 40s during the afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Tuesday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27
Our northern row of counties has the best chance at seeing a few snow showers tonight.
Small chance of snow north Tuesday night, then the warm-up begins
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your Tuesday morning forecast.
First Alert: Tuesday Morning Forecast, Dec. 27th
TV5 First Alert Weather | Monday Evening Forecast Update
Flurries this evening, cloudy and breezy Tuesday