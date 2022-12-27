Quiet night tonight ahead of 30s and filtered sunshine tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight temperatures will cool into the low 20s but only for a short time before starting to warm back into the upper 20s through the late evening and into the early morning hours. Conditions should stay quiet overall outside of winds staying a little breezy for us and a few flurries possible at times. Thankfully no weather-related traffic issues are expected.

Tomorrow starts out “warm” in the upper 20s headed to above freezing by lunch time. Once we hit the afternoon we should send temperatures well into the mid-upper 30s (I can’t wait). We should stay cloudy tomorrow, technically. We will have low-level clouds clear out tomorrow giving way to high clouds only, so filtered sunshine will be possible for us.

Into Thursday cloud cover increases for us again but we will have temperatures into the mid 40s during the afternoon.

