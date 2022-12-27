Small chance of snow north Tuesday night, then the warm-up begins

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new week has been off to an overall quiet start so far, those conditions continue into today as well. Past a few flurries this morning, dry weather is expected Tuesday before a small chance of snow up north tonight. The one constant through this week will be a southwest wind, this will usher in the milder weather for the end of the week and New Year’s weekend.

Today

Back roads and side streets are still seeing icy or snowy conditions this morning, but most high-traffic roads are in good shape, just damp. Temperatures are starting in the teens, a few lower 20s are popping up around the area too. Highs today will be warmer than Monday, up to around 27 degrees this afternoon. The wind will be stronger today though with gusts to 25 mph. Those gusts will mostly be during the afternoon with a sustained wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will see highs in the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The clouds will manage to hold on tonight, there will also be a slight chance for light snow showers in our northern counties. This isn’t expected to impact roads much, and this chance won’t be very widespread either. Houghton Lake, Rose City, Whittemore, and Glennie are a few locations with the best chance of seeing those snow showers tonight.

Our northern row of counties has the best chance at seeing a few snow showers tonight. (WNEM)

Otherwise, dry weather can be expected with lows coming in before midnight (lower 20s with teens up north). An increasing southwest wind with gusts to 25+ mph will warm temperatures through the course of the overnight hours. Temperatures should be closer to 30 degrees by sunrise on Wednesday.

Tuesday night sees lows before midnight, temperatures rise the rest of the night. (WNEM)

Wednesday

This will be the first day above-freezing for the remainder of this week as highs reach to around 37 degrees. The southwest wind will continue with a speed around 10 to 20 mph, further driving in the milder air. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy, so there will be a better chance to see a little bit of sun on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be above-freezing. (WNEM)

Rest of Week

Although temperatures have been shifting around a little bit (especially over the New Year’s weekend), they’re still mild for the end of December around 10+ degrees above-average. Thursday will see highs into the middle 40s, then 50 still isn’t out of the question on Friday. The weekend has been trending back into the 40s, but as mentioned above, it’s still very mild for this time of year.

The rest of the week sees a warming trend. (WNEM)

Rain chances also hold through this timeframe, but they have been shifting around a bit. On a side note, those shifts are also why we’ve seen temperatures fluctuating. The low has been shifting east a bit, this puts us on the cooler side of it. Although cooler, it should still be above-freezing allowing for all rain. With the eastward shift, the most widespread rain has also gone in that direction, but scattered rain can still be expected in Mid-Michigan. We’re continuing to work out more details regarding this timeframe so stay tuned! As soon as we know more, we’ll update you right here and on-air.

The storm system bringing rain at the end of this week has seen a few shifts, particularly towards the east. (WNEM)

Take a peek at the extended forecast in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

