Thursday’s divisional showdown to be broadcast live on WNEM TV5+

Saginaw, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit game on Thursday, December 29 against the Soo Greyhounds will be broadcast live on WNEM TV5+ at 7pm. Fans across the region can tune in to channel 5.2, Charter Channel 199, or Comcast Channel 4 and watch the Spirit battle a division rival. Thursday’s live broadcast comes in addition to the stream on CHL TV and 100.5 WSGW’s radio broadcast.

Saginaw exits the Christmas break in a tie with the Windsor Spitfires for first place in the West Division. The Spirit have split a pair of overtime thrillers against the Greyhounds already this year, including T-Bone Codd’s game-winner at home on November 12th. The team is also 7-1-0-0 in their last eight games at the Dow Event Center.

The game will also be Saginaw’s annual Teddy Bear Toss night, with proceeds going to benefit the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation. Fans are encouraged to bring a gently used stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the first Spirit goal. Teddy bears will also be available for cash purchase in the Dow Event Center concourse.

