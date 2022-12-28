$300K Consumers Energy donation helps veterans in need

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – A $300,000 donation from Consumers Energy to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will help potentially hundreds of Michigan military veterans pay their utility bills and make emergency home repairs, like furnace and roof repairs.

Officials said the gift is the largest single donation in the history of the MVTF, which was established 76 years ago, within the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

Consumers has donated $550,000 to the MVTF over the past three years.

In 2020, $169,000 of donations went to 457 veterans and their dependents to pay utility bills and $190,000 in donations was used to help veterans make furnace and roof repairs.

“We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time,” MVTF Director Lindell Holm said.

Veterans can call 1-800-642-4838 to inquire about eligibility.

Veterans can also visit the MVTF webpage to fill out the emergency assistance form.

