$500K grant awarded to plan to transform North Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a grant of $500,000 to the Flint Housing Commission to support engagement with residents of River Park Apartments, the surrounding community, and other community stakeholders to develop a comprehensive Transformation Plan for North Flint.

River Park Apartments is located near the recently approved and controversial Ajax Asphalt Plant on Carpenter Road. Community leaders and residents in the area have concerns about the threat of reduced air quality, increased noise, and heavy vehicle traffic in the neighborhood. The area around River Park is also isolated from quality retail, schools, infrastructure, and other services that support a robust community.

Officials said these conditions spurred a collaboration between the Flint Housing Commission and the City of Flint to develop a holistic approach to improve the area, resulting in the Transformation Plan.

The Transformation Plan will put the Housing Commission and the city in a strong position to pursue additional funding, such as a Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant that can be as much as $50 million.

The Flint Housing Commission and the city, under the leadership of Executive Director Harold S. Ince Jr. and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, look forward to working with residents of River Park and the community to develop a plan to transform the North Flint community.

“These types of grants are key to moving our community forward,” Mayor Neeley said.

The grant planning process will begin in early 2023 and will take place over the next two years.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.