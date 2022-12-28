Body of missing Michigan doctor found in pond near his home

Police say the body of a southern Michigan doctor who vanished last week after leaving work has been found in a frozen pond near his home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — The body of a southern Michigan doctor who vanished last week after leaving work has been found in a frozen pond near his home, police said.

Divers found Dr. Bolek Payan's body early Tuesday afternoon after holes were cut in the ice-covered pond near Payan's Leoni Township home, the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department said.

Payan, who was a psychiatrist at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was last seen leaving the hospital building in Jackson last Thursday, police said. His vehicle was found at his home, but police said Payan had not contacted his employer, family, or friends since Thursday.

Police had asked the public for tips in Payan's disappearance as search efforts were underway.

Home surveillance cameras show that Payan left his home on foot in the mid-afternoon Thursday, police said Tuesday. Investigators believe he was dead before he was reported missing, due to how cold the water would have been at the time.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and toxicology testing on Payan’s body to investigate his cause of death.

Latest News

Michigan State Police car
Michigan police ask public for tips about missing physician
Co-leader of 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sentenced to 16 years in prison
Generic police lights
Motorist fleeing police hits vehicle in Dearborn, 1 killed
New Jersey, Michigan to offer joint online poker play Jan. 1