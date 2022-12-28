Coast Guard investigating unoccupied ice shanty found on ice floe

HAMPTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Coast Guard is asking the public for help after receiving a report of an empty ice shanty in Saginaw Bay with adult and child gloves and a bag of food left inside.

The Coast Guard received a report of a red & black ice shanty on an ice floe in Saginaw Bay, the floe being about 1,000 yards off the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Hampton Township.

United States Coast Guard reported that an airboat and helicopter were on the scene Wednesday afternoon, but no one was inside the shanty and it’s unknown if it was occupied when it broke off.

If you have any information about this case, the Coast Guard asks that you contact the Command Center at 313-568-9560.

