DNR announces walleye season change on lower Saginaw River in Bay, Saginaw counties

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties.

The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge.

Officials said the same regulation is in effect on the Lake Huron waters of MH-4, including Saginaw Bay. The daily possession limit for walleye remains at eight walleye with a 13-inch minimum size limit.

The Natural Resources Commission approved this new regulation on Dec. 9, 2021, to increase fishing and harvest opportunities of the Saginaw Bay walleye population. Prior to this new rule, the season used to close March 16 and reopen the last Saturday in April.

For current regulations, anglers are encouraged to view the fishing guide online or by downloading the new Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

