Flint River’s no contact order rescinded

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Health Department has rescinded the no contact order for the Flint River that was issued in June following a substance spill.

On June 15, officials in Genesee County were notified of a petroleum-based substance spill in the Flint River. At that time, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley told residents that the incident would have no impact on the city’s drinking water.

The Genesee County Health Department issued a no contact order on June 16, later amended on June 27, telling residents not to fish, boat, or swim in the Flint River from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street in Genesee County.

In July, the Lockhart Chemical Company facility identified the main breach in a storm sewer that resulted in the discharge, according to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) spokesperson Jill Greenberg.

Lockhart was responsible for funding and completing the cleanup of the spill after EGLE confirmed the source of the spill came from their facility, EGLE stated.

The no contact order had been in place until Wednesday, Dec. 28 when the health department announced that the order had been rescinded.

According to the Genesee County Health Department, the situation had been consistently re-evaluated since the original order was put in.

If a subsequent discharge event occurs, the no contact order will be immediately reinstated, the health department said.

