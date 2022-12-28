Legislation passed for flood information system

WASHINGTON, DC (WNEM) - Senator Gary Peters’ bipartisan legislation to establish a National Integrated Flood Information System has been signed into law.

The Flood Level Observation, Operations, and Decision Support (FLOODS) Act will provide funding to strengthen the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) ability to forecast floods, hurricanes, and tornados and provide necessary information to officials and first responders, Peters said.

“It’s important we have the resources to better prepare for severe weather like flooding, particularly as storms continue to worsen due to climate change,” Peters said.

“With flash floods occurring more frequently in every corner of the nation, early and reliable detection and warning is critical to save life and property,” said Executive Director of the National Flood Association Cheryl Small.

The FLOODS Act is supported by the American Association of Flood Plain Managers, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, National Wildlife Federation, Environmental Defense Fund, National Society of Professional Surveyors, and the U.S. Geospatial Executives Organization, Peters said.

According to Peters, this legislation will form partnerships between NOAA and institutions of higher learning to improve water predictions, assign a service coordination hydrologist at each National Weather Service River Forecast Center, and establish a committee to increase coordination between water management agencies.

Peters said he has led numerous efforts to support Michigan communities that have been affected by flooding and other severe weather events. In 2021, he convened a hearing with disaster preparedness and response experts to hear how worsening natural disasters continue to harm lives in Michigan and across the nation.

