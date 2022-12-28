Mid-MI begins to thaw today, fog potential Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the winter storm and frigid temperatures from Christmas weekend, it’s hard to believe we’re making a run at the 40s over the next few days! Although the chance of hitting 50 degrees has mostly gone away on Friday, it will still be a warm day well into the 40s. Rain chances also begin to move in as we finish this week. That, along with a melting snowpack, with be contributing a lot of moisture to the atmosphere.

Today

Conditions this morning are starting off milder than the last few, and temperatures have actually warmed since midnight. Clouds are still blanketed over the area, but dry weather holds. We’ll begin to see those clouds breaking up by lunchtime and through the afternoon, turning to more of a partly cloudy sky. High clouds will mostly be around during the afternoon giving way to filtered sunshine! Highs today take a much milder turn, 38 degrees is expected for the majority of Mid-Michigan while Flint might even be able to hit 40 degrees. The southwest wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday is the first day of this week above-freezing. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will quickly make a return near midnight and blanket the area into Thursday morning. The melting snowpack combined with an increase in dew points will allow for fog to form, especially if you’re farther up north. That fog could be dense at times, so if you’re back to work this week, that will be something to keep in mind for the morning commute. Lows tonight will fall to around 34 degrees with a south southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday night will be "mild" with most staying above-freezing. (WNEM)

Thursday

Skies will be overcast all through the day as more milder air moves in along with more melting snow. Expect a lot of low clouds, even a haze that may last through much of the daytime. The afternoon hours could see some isolated rain showers, though any that form should be quite sparse in coverage. Patchy drizzle may even be observed during the afternoon too.

Highs make their way to around 46 degrees with a southwest wind continuing at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. That high temperature is around 15 degrees above-average for December 29th!

Thursday will be quite warm in the 40s! (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

Better chances for rain move in Friday morning as a weak cold front enters the area. This will be all rain with temperatures well-above freezing. That rain will slide towards the east during the afternoon, so although a few showers should linger, most rain will be done by the afternoon hours. The rest of the day and evening will still be damp just with all of the moisture around the area.

Friday morning has a decent chance of seeing rain move through. (WNEM)

The next low that passes by on Saturday is the one that’s expected to take more of an easterly track, which is why temperatures have still trended downwards over the weekend. If that low manages to shift back west a bit, then rain coverage will be better, but as everything stands right now, any rain is likely to be more scattered and only for a part of the day. These recent trends have also brought nearly completely dry weather for Sunday, but clouds remaining stubborn.

Highs on Friday reach to around 48 degrees. 50 degrees seems like a slim chance at this point, but the day will still be very warm. Saturday sees the largest temperature adjustment, now to around 40 degrees. Sunday still checks in at 41 degrees.

Mild weather is expected to close-out 2022. (WNEM)

More mild weather continues into next week too, take a look at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.