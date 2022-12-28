Rising temperatures call for ice safety

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As temperatures across the state rise following the weekend winter storm, residents should be careful when venturing onto the ice.

Many local residents are still having fun on the icy rivers and lakes while being mindful of safety.

“It was great. The conditions were nice,” said Greg Nostrant who came out to the Saginaw River to ice fish.

Plenty of anglers like Nostrant have been heading to the Saginaw River to catch fish and have a good time.

“It’s about four inches of ice, but I think you always need to be careful out here,” Nostrant said.

Nostrant said he does a few things to stay safe on the river.

“I do wear a suit, a floating suit, so I do have that. And then I just carry my spud and kind of check the ice as I go,” Nostrant said.

According to Nostrant if the spud pops through the ice easily, you should head back to shore.

Ice fisherman Tony Yager agrees.

“There’s got to be a lot of ice or I don’t even plan on going. So, we actually came over here yesterday to check it out and see what was going on. So, we kind of did a pre-field, and had a good idea that we were going to be ok when we come over here today,” said Yager.

Yager said no one wants to be stuck beneath the icy surface of the water.

“It’s pretty cold that water. It wouldn’t take long, it wouldn’t take long to do you in,” Yager said.

Both Yager and Nostrant said as long as safety is in the tackle box, ice fishing is a great time.

“Being outdoors, good fresh air, that’s all there is to it,” Yager said.

Nostrant said whether or not you catch any fish, ice fishing is relaxing and good exercise.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.