Saginaw Co. Sheriff’s office pushes importance of ice safety

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are encouraged to be careful heading out onto the ice amid rising temperatures.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office provided some tips for residents thinking of heading onto the ice.

“Your safety on the ice is your responsibility,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.

Gomez said it is important to take precautions before venturing out onto the ice.

“Make sure you do some research on the area because no matter where you go, the undercurrents are chipping away at that ice, moving that from the bottom. And it won’t be as thick in faster moving current areas as slower moving current areas,” Gomez said.

According to Gomez, the current below the ice can be dangerous.

“Well, if you fall in the ice and it catches you and takes you under there, I don’t know if we can find you,” Gomez said.

Gomez said that clear ice with a bluish tint is the strongest ice, and that residents should avoid ice that is slushy on top as it is only half as strong as clear ice. He said strong south winds can create cracks on the ice in as little as half a day, so people should exercise caution if there is open water along the shoreline. Gomez also advised that people heading onto the ice should wear bright colors and tell someone where they are headed.

Gomez said his staff are ready when needed.

“My dive team knows that they have to be ready at any moment. They normally are even during the summer months, but even here because when somebody goes through that ice in the cold water, we got to get them out as soon as possible if that’s the case,” Gomez said.

Gomez encourages people to enjoy the outdoor weather, but to be careful, be safe, and try not to take too many unnecessary risks.

