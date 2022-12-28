Scratch-off ticket makes Macomb Co. man a millionaire

MACOMB CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Macomb County man won $4 million after his scratch-off Diamond 7′s ticket revealed he was a winner.

The 42-year-old player, bought his winning ticket at the Bad Axe Meijer store, located at 100 Pigeon Road.

“I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash while I was at the store one day,” said the player. “When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away.”

He said that when one of them gave a message to file a claim, he started to scratch it off at the counter with the clerk.

“As soon as I scratched the winning symbol and saw ‘4MIL’ underneath, I grabbed the ticket and ran out of the store. I was in complete shock!” he said.

He visited the Lottery Headquarters where he decided to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full $4 million.

“Winning is such a blessing, I still can’t believe it’s real,” he said.

With his winnings, the winner plans to purchase a home and then save what’s left over.

