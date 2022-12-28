Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break

FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.

“Today they had the inspector come and shut them down,” said Walid Bounenni, owner of BTA Martial Arts.

Bounenni’s taekwondo studio was inside Genesee Valley Center. He says the building inspector shut the mall down because of safety concerns.

“It’s not safe for people because the carpet is still wet, [the] walls [are’ still wet, [there’s] still water everywhere so they cannot just run it like that,” says Bounenni.

He has leased a space in the mall for five years and was planning on leaving at the end of the month. The water damage from the water main break accelerated his plans.

“It pushed me to really get it done quick, so I got it done a couple days ago,” says Bounenni.

Bounenni did not get out of the mall unscathed. Some of his equipment and supplies were damaged by the water.

“It was water all over the place, on the top of the mats and everything. Then I have boxes of uniforms, they got a little wet, too. Boxes of belts, too, they got wet,” says Bounenni.

He tells TV5 the mall is not taking responsibility for the damage and says it is asking him to pay for the repairs to his former location.

“I just received a call from them like 30 minutes ago. They said even though I’m leaving, I still have to pay for a new carpet or a professional restoration company to come and do it professionally,” says Bounenni. “I don’t have pipes in my in my store. I don’t have bathrooms in my store. So whatever water came in my store, it came from other stores, but they still want to charge me. Yes, instead of like taking this responsibility that they want to blame others for their faults.”

We reached out to Genesee Valley Center for an interview but have not heard back from them.

