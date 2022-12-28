Thawing continues overnight. 40s expected tomorrow with rain possible Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have thankfully been back above freezing this afternoon and evening and we are going to stay that way overnight. Our current temperatures in mid-upper 30s will hold steady into the rest of the overnight before warming again tomorrow. We are also quiet out there this evening, other than some wind gusts of 20-25 mph.

Tonight we remain dry and we continue to thaw temperatures will hold steady. Expect winds between 15-25mph or so through the night. Into tomorrow morning temperatures should start in the upper 30s to low 40s climbing into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Clouds return in full force by tomorrow morning so while we will be mostly cloudy, we should remain dry tomorrow. My only concern for tomorrow will be the chance for fog, more so for our northern counties where more snowpack is left. All of us may see some patchy light fog tomorrow.

Tomorrow night some isolated rain showers will be possible, but best chances for rain will be early Friday morning through early Friday afternoon but any rain will be light overall. A washout is not expected. Friday morning will start with temperatures being the same as highs on Thursday and eventually falling throughout the day.

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and Friday morning.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Wednesday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

